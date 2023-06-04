Worried worker anxious to meet injured kin

CHENNAI: Sushant, a migrant worker in Chennai was shocked to hear the news about the train collision Bahanaga, Odisha. He is now uncertain about the condition of his family, who were in the Chennai-bound Coromandel Express, after visiting their native in Odisha.

The Odisha native settled down in Chennai in search of livelihood some years ago. He lives in city’s Walltax Road Chennai with his wife and their two children.

“I became worried after I heard the news about the train accident in Odisha. Subsequently I reached out to my family who boarded the Coromandel express. My wife and mother-in-law have had serious injuries,” said Sushant.

He said the injured have been admitted to a government hospital.

“I’m worried about my family’s health condition, my mother-in-law had serious fractures and a neck injury,” he added.

He said he is getting frequent updates from his relatives, who have rushed to the hospital and are taking care of his family.

“I don’t know what to do next. I had to be there with my family. When I contacted the help desk in Chennai Central, they guided me and asked me to be patient. But I am planning to travel and meet them as soon as possible,” he said.

Meanwhile, V Ponramu, Superintendent of railway police, Chennai said staff of southern railway and railway police are providing round-the-clock assistance to the kin and relatives of the passengers, who travelled in Coromandel Express.

“A special train has departed from Chennai Central with the relatives of the passengers, who need to meet and be with their loved ones. We are keenly monitoring the situation and guiding the relatives who contact the help desk in need of any information about their loved one’s health condition. Our team is trying to identify the passengers of the Coromandel Express. Once, we get the information, we will try to retrieve them safely,” he added.