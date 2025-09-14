World's tallest Lord Muruga idol to come up at Marudhamalai foothills in TN's Coimbatore

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government is moving forward with an ambitious plan to install the world's tallest statue of Lord Muruga at the Subramaniaswamy temple in Marudhamalai, with the project expected to give a major push to spiritual tourism in the region.

The Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR and CE) Department has proposed a 184-foot-tall statue to be constructed at a cost of about Rs 110 crore.

The overall project, which includes allied facilities, is estimated at Rs 146.83 crore. Officials said the initiative will be funded primarily through donations.

Preliminary works for the project began in May 2025. Alongside the statue, a sprawling hexagon-shaped complex is planned, featuring a museum, parking space, and other amenities designed to accommodate large numbers of devotees and tourists.

To install the statue, the HR and CE Department has been scouting suitable land in the foothills of Marudhamalai.

After multiple rounds of consultations, the department has zeroed in on 2.5 acres of vacant land located behind the local bus stand. Since the project requires additional space, plans are also in place to acquire another 2.5 acres from the adjoining area.

On Friday, senior officials from the HR and CE Department inspected the identified site. They confirmed that a formal meeting will be convened at the Coimbatore District Collectorate in the coming days to finalise land acquisition procedures.

"The statue is envisioned not just as a monumental religious symbol, but also as a cultural landmark that will draw pilgrims and tourists from across the globe," a senior official said.

Once completed, the Marudhamalai statue will surpass existing Muruga idols in scale and prominence, establishing Tamil Nadu as home to yet another world-class religious attraction.

Authorities believe the project will also generate significant local employment opportunities during the construction phase and boost ancillary economic activities linked to tourism.

With plans firmly underway, the Marudhamalai foothills are set to host a towering tribute to Lord Muruga, reinforcing Coimbatore's place on the country's spiritual and cultural map.