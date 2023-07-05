World's average temperature reaches peak, PMK demands mitigation efforts

CHENNAI: As the average temperature of the globe reached its all-time high on July 3, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss urged Indian government and world leaders to expedite efforts to control global warming.

In his statement, Anbumani said that the average temperature reached 17.01 degree Celsius on the day. "It is concerning that the temperature is increasing despite environmental experts pressing to ensure average temperature below 16 degree Celsius and inaction of the nation. During August 2016, average temperature was recorded at 16.92 degree Celsius, which was the highest average temperature. Temperature in northern Africa reached 50 degree Celsius and temperature in Antarctica is also rising, " he said.

He added that at a time when the environmental experts are urging the nations for coordinated efforts to control climate change, the world is heading in the opposite direction, which gives fear.

"Before the industrial revolution, the average temperature of the globe was 14 degree Celsius. Effects are being seen even for 1 degree rise in the average temperature. In the Climate Change Conference held in Paris in 2015, it was decided to prevent the temperature from crossing 16 degree Celsius and keep it at 15.5 degree Celsius if possible. Even after 8 years and 6 climate change conferences, no constructive measures have been taken, " he opined.

While attributing the highest average temperature to the inaction, Anbumani warned that the world will face severe impacts if actions are taken to reduce the emission of greenhouse gases (GHG).

"Even though the target has been fixed to cut GHG emission by 45 per cent before 2030 and attain Net Zero by 2050, no action plan has been prepared. Changes in lifestyle, energy generation, urbanisation, construction, mobility and industries will only prevent the disasters. But there is political and economic intent in developed countries including the USA, " he said.

He urged the Indian government and other nations to expedite mitigation measures to control global warming.