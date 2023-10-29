World Thrift Day : Stalin urges parents to inculcate importance of savings

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin emphasized the importance of being thrift on the World Thrift Day and said that parents should inculcate the importance of savings and being thrift to their children for a better future.

Citing a couplet from Thirukkural on Thrift, the CM in his social media post said the parents should ingrain the importance of savings among their children from a young age and they should encourage the habit of saving among them. The people should keep that ‘today’s saving is safe net of tomorrow’

In their mind and save a portion of their earnings for their secure future.

Not only saving would guarantee a secured future, but the quality of investing it appropriately, he said and urged the people to invest their savings in the postal department’s saving schemes. It would give double benefits as it would help each amass wealth and boost the economy of the nation.