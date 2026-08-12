World Tamils Economic conference to be held in Mauritius next month

The three-day conference, organised by the World Tamils Economic Foundation and Madras Development Society, will be held at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Public Service and Innovation Auditorium.

Representatives from more than 20 countries are expected to participate in the summit.

Mauritius Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam will inaugurate the conference and deliver the keynote address, while President Dharambeer Gokhool will deliver the valedictory address and present special awards to Tamil contributors in the fields of economics and business.