World Tamils Economic conference to be held in Mauritius next month

CHENNAI: The 13th World Tamils Economic Conference and Global Economic Summit 2026 will be held in Mauritius from September 11 to 13, bringing together policymakers, business leaders, investors and entrepreneurs from across the world to explore trade, investment and technology partnerships.
The three-day conference, organised by the World Tamils Economic Foundation and Madras Development Society, will be held at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Public Service and Innovation Auditorium.
Representatives from more than 20 countries are expected to participate in the summit.
Mauritius Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam will inaugurate the conference and deliver the keynote address, while President Dharambeer Gokhool will deliver the valedictory address and present special awards to Tamil contributors in the fields of economics and business.
India's High Commissioner to Mauritius, Anurag Srivastava, will attend as the Chief Guest. Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat have also been invited to the event.
The summit will focus on positioning Mauritius as an investment destination and a gateway to African markets, while highlighting business and industrial opportunities in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. The organisers said the conference would provide a platform for international trade, investment and long-term strategic economic partnerships.
A special portrait unveiling ceremony of Mahakavi Subramania Bharathiar will be held on September 11. A Perarignar Anna Memorial Lecture by VIT University Chancellor Dr G Viswanathan is scheduled to be held on September 14 at the Mahatma Gandhi Institute.
Conference coordinator Dr VRS Sampath said the summit aims to strengthen economic cooperation among the global Tamil business community and create opportunities for international trade and investment.