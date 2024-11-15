World Tamil Diaspora day to be held in Jan 2025

CHENNAI: The World Tamil Diaspora Day 2025 will be held in Chennai on January 12,

2025, under the esteemed leadership of the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin.

The prestigious Tamil Mamani Award will honour individuals who have made significant contributions to the development of the Tamil community abroad, an official release said.

Additionally, the Best Cultural Ambassador Award will recognize an exceptional alumni from the Reaching Your Roots program for their exemplary efforts.

The esteemed Kaniyan Poongundranar Award will be presented for excellence in six distinguished categories: Education, Social Development, Women, Business, Science and Technology, and Medicine.

These awards will be presented by the Chief Minister.

In accordance with the announcement made by the Chief Minister January 12 has been designated as World Tamil Diaspora Day starting from 2022 and has been celebrated annually on this date.

For the fourth consecutive year, World Tamil Diaspora Day 2025 will be held over two days, on January 11 and 12.

The event will be based on the theme "Eththisaiyum Tamilanange" (Tamil in all directions).

The event will showcase a diverse range of panel discussions, cultural performances, business events, interactive sessions, and special exhibitions.

To recognise the exceptional achievements and contributions of Tamil Diaspora in different categories, an award ceremony will be held as a part of the event.

Accordingly, the Non-Resident Tamils Welfare Department is working towards identifying Tamils who have made notable contributions in the fields of Education, Social Development, Women, Business, Science and Technology, and Medicine by seeking nominations and honouring them by presenting the ‘Kaniyan Poongundranar Award’.