World Police and Fire games: TN Police personnel return home with medals

CHENNAI: The first batch of Tamil Nadu Police personnel who won medals in the World Police and Fire Games held in Winnipeg, Canada returned to the City on Monday.

The games were held from July 27 to August 6 in Winnipeg, Canada in which police personnel from around 50 countries and more than 8500 police players participated.

This year, four police constables from Tamil Nadu have participated in the Indian Police team and all four of them won medals.

Siva, attached to Armed Reserve (AR), Madurai city won a gold and silver medal in bodybuilding, R Dinesh of Tamil Nadu Special Police (TSP) battalion won a gold medal in the cross country event and two silver medals in Athletics.

V Dinesh attached to AR, Greater Chennai Police won two gold and one silver medal in Athletics while GS Sreedhu of AR, GCP won two gold and three silver medals in Athletics (Decathlon, Pole vault, hurdles, and relay events).

For the constables who were part of the Indian police team, the Tamil Nadu government had sponsored their travelling and boarding expenses.

In the same event, 15 Police Personnel from Tamil Nadu Police Masters Athletic team too had participated in different Athletic events in the open category and won 15 Gold Medals, 11 Silver Medals and 15 Bronze Medals, an official release said.

This is the first time Tamil Nadu Police Masters Athletic team have won highest number of Medals (41) in the World Police and Fire Games.

"The police personnel participated with the permission of Tamil Nadu government and their absence has been treated as on duty. These police personnel spent their own money for their travel, staying etc. They have not got any financial assistance from the Government, " the release added.