World Heart Day observed with many awareness programmes in Madurai

MADURAI: World Heart Day was observed in Madurai on Saturday. According to heart experts, the incidence of cardiovascular diseases is growing rapidly across Tamil Nadu due to lifestyle changes, high diabetes rates and the early onset of hypertension.

In conjunction with World Heart Day, Meenakshi Super Speciality Hospital aunched several programmes to promote heart health awareness including ‘Meenakshi Heart Walk – 7 Days 7K Challenge’.

To maintain long-term heart health in today’s fast-paced world, young adults must prioritise a balanced diet, regular physical activity and effective stress management.

Among the important health checkups included blood pressure checks, cholesterol level assessments, blood sugar tests, BMI measurements, ECGs and cardiac stress tests.

“These screenings are vital for early detection, timely intervention, and improved health outcomes.” World Heart Day, an annual observance held on September 29 every year, is intended to increase public awareness of cardiovascular diseases, including their prevention and their global impact.