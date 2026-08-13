World Elephant Day: TN focuses on reducing human-elephant conflict

The measures are two-fold. On the one hand, the Forest Department is strengthening existing elephant-proof trenches and solar-powered fences in vulnerable areas, and will create additional barriers wherever necessary. More personnel will also be deployed to patrol vulnerable areas and safely drive elephants back into forests when they enter human habitations and agricultural fields, the minister said.

The department will also expand the use of AI-based monitoring and early warning systems to track elephant movements and alert local residents and officials.

On the other hand, measures are also being taken to improve elephant habitats through the restoration of degraded forests, increasing grass and fodder availability, augmenting water resources, controlling invasive alien species, and undertaking soil and moisture conservation works. The government was also prioritising the identification and protection of traditional elephant corridors.

The minister stressed the need to prevent elephant deaths caused by electrocution. The Forest Department, in coordination with other departments, is identifying low-hanging and sagging power lines and other electrical infrastructure. Farmers and landowners have been urged not to illegally electrify fences around agricultural fields.

He said elephants played an important role in maintaining forest ecosystems by dispersing seeds, facilitating vegetation regeneration, and influencing forest structure, making their conservation crucial for protecting forests and biodiversity.

Ranjithkumar said elephant conservation required the cooperation of local communities, farmers and youth. He urged people to immediately alert the department whenever elephants enter human habitations or agricultural fields.