World Chess Day: CM Vijay hails State’s chess legacy, pledges support

He said Anand’s achievements laid the foundation for the state’s sustained excellence in chess and transformed Tamil Nadu into the country’s most successful breeding ground for world-class players.

The Chief Minister also congratulated the new generation of chess stars, including World Champion D Gukesh, Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa and Grandmaster Vaishali Rameshbabu, for their outstanding performances in international tournaments. He said their achievements had brought immense pride not only to Tamil Nadu but also to the entire nation and had further elevated India’s standing in world chess.

Highlighting Tamil Nadu’s growing reputation as the global capital of chess, Vijay said the state’s success reflects the dedication of players, coaches, parents and sporting institutions that have consistently nurtured young talent. He expressed confidence that many more champions would emerge from Tamil Nadu in the coming years.