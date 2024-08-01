World Breastfeeding Week: TN aims to improve the rate of breastfeeding within the first hour of birth

CHENNAI: Health minister Ma Subramanian addressed the World Breastfeeding Week awareness programme organised by the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine on Thursday.

World Breastfeeding Week is observed every year from August 1 to 7 to create awareness among mothers about the importance of breastfeeding and to create awareness among the general public.

The theme for this year's World Breastfeeding Week is "Breastfeeding Support for all, Closing the Gap".

In Tamil Nadu, this week is being observed in all primary health centers, government hospitals, and medical college hospitals.

The health minister said that according to the National Family Health Survey, the rate of breastfeeding within the first hour of birth in Tamil Nadu was 54.7 percent in 2016-2017, which has increased to 60.2 percent in 2020-2021.

"The rate of exclusive breastfeeding for six months has increased from 48.3 percent to 55.1 percent. Breast milk has the power to prevent 20 percent of infant deaths and breastfeeding can prevent 1 percent of deaths in children under the age of five years, " the minister.

Citing various benefits of breastfeeding, he said that breast milk reduces the risk of diarrhoea by 11 times and pneumonia by 15 times. It promotes brain development in children, prevents infections, and reduces hospitalization".

The minister said that the goal is to ensure that 100 percent of mothers breastfeed their children and to increase the rate of breastfeeding within the first hour of birth and exclusive breastfeeding for six months."

Meanwhile, Greater Chennai Corporation Mayor R Priya participated in the breastfeeding week event at the Stanley Medical College and Hospital.

The role of various nutritious foods for pregnant mothers which help in effective milk secretion was exhibited at the hospital.

The Mayor appreciated the mothers of low birth weight babies who brought about adequate growth in their babies by effectively adopting exclusive breast feeding and distributed pamphlets to reiterate the significant role of breast feeding in enhancing the immunity, intellectual and cognitive growth of babies.