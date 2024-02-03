World Bank-funded TN Women Employment and Safety project to be implemented this year

CHENNAI: The World Bank-funded Tamil Nadu Women Employment and Safety project will be implemented in the State this year.

The Special Program Implementation Department has been entrusted to execute the project by appointing project management team. The project will ensure to generate skilled women labourers especially those living in rural areas and provide job security.

The panel will ensure that program activities align with and adhere to government and World Bank procurement, environment, social and fiduciary requirements and regulations.

An official from the Special Program Implementation Department said the team will also prepare Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and guidelines based on the project requirements.

"They will ensure the maintenance of documentation of all project related activities and discussions using proper reporting formats", he said adding "they would build and maintain strong partnerships with project stakeholders including industries, private sector agencies and technical institutions".

The official said that the financial team will identify financial and procurement needs and prepare a detailed plan with estimated cost and projections that aligns with project activities and timelines.

"They will also Prepare Terms of Reference (TOR) for all financial related consulting services and procurement related activities by ensuring close coordination with the World Bank team on financial management and procurement packages," he said.