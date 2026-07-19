World Bank-backed water, sewerage projects in Tamil Nadu to be audited

The projects fall under 4 categories. These include seven underground sewerage schemes involving only collection systems in Salem, Thoothukudi, Karaikudi, Tiruvarur, Krishnagiri, Theni and Avadi; seven underground sewerage schemes with sewage treatment plants in Tiruvannamalai, Pudukkottai, Namakkal, Dharmapuri, Cuddalore, Dindigul and Kancheepuram; one city-wide water supply improvement project in Kancheepuram; and 13 pilot projects for round the clock water supply in Avadi, Karaikudi, Pudukkottai, Tiruchy, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Erode, Vellore, Cuddalore, Dindigul, Tambaram, Nagercoil and Rajapalayam.

Findings must be classified under 4 categories: compliance, non-compliance, best practices and areas requiring improvement. Where deficiencies are found, the consultant is required to revisit the concerned projects after corrective measures have been implemented, and verify compliance before finalising the report.

A significant component of the assignment is a study on manual scavenging. The study will review the policy and regulatory framework governing sewer cleaning in India and Tamil Nadu, identify gaps in commitments by ULBs under national regulations, examine circumstances requiring hazardous cleaning in programme cities and hold discussions with ULB officials, site officers, contractors and workers. It will also examine past instances of hazardous cleaning through on-site case studies and discussions with sanitation workers and officials covering the entire sewage management value chain, analyse the root causes of such incidents, review existing SOPs and guidance, assess training provided to ULBs