Works to build 150-acre film city in Tiruvallur will start soon: Minister Saminathan

CHENNAI: State Tamil Development and Information Department Minister M P Saminathan on Wednesday announced that works for the proposed film city in Tiruvallur would start soon.

Poised to significantly benefit the state's film and television industries, the proposed film city will be spread across 150 acres near Tiruvallur, as announced by Chief Minister M K Stalin earlier.

Referring to the recent inspection carried out by state sports minister Udhayanidhi Stalin in the site earmarked for the film city, Saminathan said that the transfer of the land identified as conducive for the film city was under way, following which construction work would soon commence.

Talking to media persons after inspecting completed works at the Tamil Nadu Government MGR Film and TV Institute in Taramani, the state information minister said that air-conditioned studio facilities announced in the budget last year have been completed at a cost of Rs 5 crore.

Stating that the development works in the institute have created an opportunity to enable the shooting and production of films in the city, the minister said that land has been identified for developing three new studios. Once the land was finalized, construction of the three studios would be started at a cost of Rs 39.33 crore.

This development is expected to be a significant boon for film producers and those in the television and cinema industries, allowing for smoother and more cost-effective productions within Chennai itself, M P Saminathan added.