Works on new Tiruchy RoB at Rs 138 cr linking arterial roads to begin soon: KN Nehru

TIRUCHY: The existing narrow Tiruchy Junction rail over bridge would be demolished and a new one would be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 138 crore said the Minister for Municipal Administration KN Nehru here on Saturday.

The works for the bridge would commence within a few days, the minister added.

KN Nehru who inspected the spot on Saturday discussed issues related to traffic diversions ahead of the demolition and construction of the new bridge as the particular rail-over bridge is a major linkage between Mannarpuram and the Central bus stand for the public.

A detailed study on the traffic diversion could be inevitable and so the minister along with the District Collector M Pradeep Kumar, Mayor Mu Anbalagan, Commissioner of Police N Kamini and state highways department officials visited vital points that could be affected.

The minister inspected diversion plans at the head post office, junction railway station and Mannarpuram areas. He asked officials to provide an elaborate diversion until the bridge construction was over.

The new bridge construction would be executed jointly by the railways and the State Highways Department. Since no land acquisition is required for the construction of the new bridge, the work would be completed within the project period, the minister said.

While speaking to reporters, Nehru said, the railways were set to begin demolition of the old bridge within the next few days and the traffic diversions would be formally announced within a few days.