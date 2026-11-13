Workplace screening detects nearly half of diabetes, hypertension cases in TN: Study

CHENNAI: Workplace health screening helped identify more than two-fifths of the employees diagnosed with diabetes and hypertension in a Tamil Nadu government pilot programme, pointing to the potential of taking preventive healthcare directly to industrial workforces, a peer-reviewed study has found.
The study, published online in the journal Discover Public Health on October 5, 2026, found that workplace screening was the first point of detection for 43.8% of employees diagnosed with diabetes and 45.5% of those diagnosed with hypertension among the participants assessed.
The findings suggest that workplaces could serve as an important additional platform for identifying people at risk of non-communicable diseases (NCDs), particularly among working-age populations. Titled ‘Assessing participation, satisfaction, and early risk detection in the pilot workplace NCD screening program in Tamil Nadu’, the research was conducted by six authors affiliated with the School of Public Health, SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST), Kattankulathur. The authors are Dhivya Karmegam, Prakash Muthuperumal, Geetha Veliah, Balaji Murugesan, Keerthana Chakkaraiappan and Sowmiya Kothandaraman.
The authors noted that workplace screening could complement existing public health programmes by reaching employees who may have limited access to routine screening through community-based services
The research evaluated a government-led workplace screening initiative implemented between April 2024 and March 2025 across 29 industries in 10 selected districts representing different geographical zones of Tamil Nadu. The study was funded under the Operational Research Programme of the TN Health System Reform Programme, coordinated by the Indian Institute of Technology Madras.
A total of 296 employees participated in the assessment. Of them, 273 (92.2%) said they had undergone screening for diabetes or hypertension at their workplace. Researchers found that 14 of the 32 employees identified with diabetes and 10 of the 22 identified with hypertension were first detected through workplace screening. These suspected cases were subsequently referred for clinical evaluation and confirmation.
The study also found that 22.7% of employees who participated in screening reported making at least one lifestyle change following the intervention. Among those whose diabetes was detected at the workplace, 13 of 14 reported adopting healthier practices. Seven of the 10 employees whose hypertension was detected through screening also reported lifestyle changes.
Employee participation was high, but the researchers identified scope to improve the delivery of the programme. About two-thirds of participants reported overall satisfaction, while 46.2% were categorised as highly satisfied. Nearly one-third expressed dissatisfaction, with scheduling, waiting time and the level of organisational support emerging as areas requiring attention.
Despite these concerns, 82.4% of respondents expressed interest in participating in future screenings, while 76.4% said they would recommend the programme to their colleagues. The study also found that years of work experience and organisational support were significantly associated with participation, underlining the role of employers in ensuring the reach of workplace health initiatives.
The findings assume significance in a State facing a substantial burden of NCDs. The authors noted that workplace screening could complement existing public health programmes by reaching employees who may have limited access to routine screening through community-based services.
However, they cautioned against generalising the findings to the entire industrial workforce. Only 29 of the 38 industries approached agreed to participate, and the study was limited to workplaces that consented to the evaluation. Its cross-sectional design and reliance on self-reported information also restricted conclusions about long-term health benefits.
Researchers called for further studies to assess the programme’s long-term impact, cost-effectiveness and potential for expansion. They added stronger workplace policies, accessible screening arrangements, health education and employer support would be essential to improve participation and sustain the benefits of early detection.
AT A GLANCE
Study period: April 2024 to March 2025
Coverage: 29 industries across 10 districts in TN
Sample size: 296 employees
92.2% had undergone workplace screening for diabetes or hypertension
43.8% of diabetes cases and 45.5% of hypertension cases
22.7% of screened employees reported adopting healthier practices
46.2% reported high satisfaction; nearly one-third were dissatisfied
82.4% expressed willingness to undergo screening again.