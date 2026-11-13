Workplace screening detects nearly half of diabetes, hypertension cases in TN: Study

The research evaluated a government-led workplace screening initiative implemented between April 2024 and March 2025 across 29 industries in 10 selected districts representing different geographical zones of Tamil Nadu. The study was funded under the Operational Research Programme of the TN Health System Reform Programme, coordinated by the Indian Institute of Technology Madras.

A total of 296 employees participated in the assessment. Of them, 273 (92.2%) said they had undergone screening for diabetes or hypertension at their workplace. Researchers found that 14 of the 32 employees identified with diabetes and 10 of the 22 identified with hypertension were first detected through workplace screening. These suspected cases were subsequently referred for clinical evaluation and confirmation.

The study also found that 22.7% of employees who participated in screening reported making at least one lifestyle change following the intervention. Among those whose diabetes was detected at the workplace, 13 of 14 reported adopting healthier practices. Seven of the 10 employees whose hypertension was detected through screening also reported lifestyle changes.

Employee participation was high, but the researchers identified scope to improve the delivery of the programme. About two-thirds of participants reported overall satisfaction, while 46.2% were categorised as highly satisfied. Nearly one-third expressed dissatisfaction, with scheduling, waiting time and the level of organisational support emerging as areas requiring attention.