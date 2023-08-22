Working hours of PRS centre at Palayamkottai station extended

MADURAI: Working hours of Passenger Reservation Centre (PRS) attached to Palayamkottai railway station have been increased and the counter now functions from 8 am to 8 pm, on all days including Sunday.

Further, the railway staff deputed to operate the PRS counter at Palayamkottai municipality office will be withdrawn with effect from August 25, 2023.

It is expected that the increased working hours provided to the PRS counter at the railway station will be beneficial to the train passengers of Palayamkottai, a statement said on Monday.