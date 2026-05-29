Workers' stir: Tasmac shutters down in Tiruchy for second day

The employees from 142 Tasmac outlets in Tiruchy commenced their indefinite protests on Wednesday for various demands, including police protection for the staff and withdrawal of the empty bottles buyback scheme, which triggered an altercation between the salespersons and the customers.

On Thursday, the employees who assembled in front of the Tasmac godown in Thuvakudi staged a protest for their demands. Tasmac District Manager Udayasankar held talks with the protesting members led by the trader union representative Muruganandam. As they arrived at no decision, the employees downed the shutters across the district.