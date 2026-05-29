Workers' stir: Tasmac shutters down in Tiruchy for second day

TIRUCHY: Tasmac employees downed shutters for the second consecutive day on Thursday across Tiruchy, condemning the buyback of empty bottles and various other demands.
The employees from 142 Tasmac outlets in Tiruchy commenced their indefinite protests on Wednesday for various demands, including police protection for the staff and withdrawal of the empty bottles buyback scheme, which triggered an altercation between the salespersons and the customers.
On Thursday, the employees who assembled in front of the Tasmac godown in Thuvakudi staged a protest for their demands. Tasmac District Manager Udayasankar held talks with the protesting members led by the trader union representative Muruganandam. As they arrived at no decision, the employees downed the shutters across the district.
Meanwhile, as part of ongoing negotiations by the Tasmac officials with the State-level trade union leaders in Chennai, the officials had promised to fulfil their demands within a month, and a section of union members returned to work. But, the salespersons' association, which was not convinced by the promise of officials, continued to stage a protest across the state. As a part of the statewide protest, the employees downed shutters in Tiruchy for the second consecutive day on Thursday.