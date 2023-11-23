Workers arrival from Bengal boosts Ranipet farmers’ late samba prospects

RANIPET: Farmers in Nemili and Arakkonam taluks are happy that migrant workers from West Bengal have arrived to provide the necessary workforce as transplanting activities are set to start for the late samba paddy season in Ranipet district, said Tamilaga Vivasayigal Sangam youth wing state president R Subash.

Speaking to DT Next, he said, “Nearly 22 workers, including 10 men reached Chennai by train on Tuesday and they landed in Arakkonam station the same evening. They have been provided a place to stay and both rice and potatoes which are their staples.”

With another group of 25 expected to reach Nemili taluk on Thursday, farmers are happy and have already booked slots with the migrant workers to undertake transplantation from the nurseries to the main fields. Villages, including Siruvalayam, Peruvalayam, Karnavoor, Kariyakudal, Pudur, Panapakkam and Nemili are the locations where the migrants will work first before moving on to other locations based on demand, sources revealed.

“Farmers are more than willing to provide them housing and transport as their presence ensures that problem and hassle free agricultural activity,” farmer Kumaresan of Peruvalyam said.

Asked about their wages, Subash said, “they charge Rs 4,500 per acre and a group of 13 migrants will easily complete transplantation in 3 acres a day which will mean that each earns Rs 1,000 daily.” Asked about transportation as some migrants are housed at Panapakkam town panchayat while the fields are nearly 4 to 5 km away, Subash said, “farmers provide them the transport and ferry them to their fields in their tractor – trailers.”