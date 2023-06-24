Worker protests over pending grievances

VELLORE: Traffic on Pernambut–Gudiyattam road in front of the Pernambut municipal office was held up for some time following a conservancy staffer blocking traffic using a garbage cart demanding to settle his grievances.

The worker Fayaz was agitating with his burqa-clad wife and allegedly abused local body officials for not resolving his issues. He attempted to set himself on fire before others intervened. Police took him away afterwards.

“I was suspended for the last 15 days despite doing my work. I have been working in the municipality for nearly 20 years. Yet, I am paid a meagre Rs 17,000 per month,” Fayaz said speaking to DT Next.

However, Pernambut vice chairman Zubair Ahamed said that “there are a litany of complaints against Fayaz about his not doing his job properly,” The vice chairman said that there more than 25 residents submitted a signed petition demanding that Fayaz be shifted as he was abusive and spoke vulgarly with housewives when he came around to collect garbage.