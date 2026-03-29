Worker killed, 2 hurt at Sivakasi cracker unit

VIRUDHUNAGAR: A worker was killed and two others were injured in a firecracker unit explosion near Sivakasi.
The deceased was identified as Gurunathan (50) of Viswanatham village, who was employed at the unit owned by Shankar and Senthilkumar at Kamaraj Nagar in Viswanatham.
He died on the spot after his body was dismembered in the blast. Two workers, Poomari and Banupriya, sustained injuries in the incident.
Following a complaint lodged by Sivakasi village administrative officer Kaliappan, the police registered a case. Senthilkumar (48), one of the unit owners, was arrested, the police said.