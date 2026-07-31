Worker injured in Virudhunagar's fireworks unit blast

VIRUDHUNAGAR: A 55-year-old worker sustained grievous injuries in an explosion at a licensed fireworks manufacturing unit near Vembakottai in Virudhunagar district on Friday morning.
According to police, the accident occurred while the worker was mixing raw materials for manufacturing fireworks. Subramani (55), of Kakkivadanpatti, who was engaged in the mixing process inside a room, sustained grievous injuries. "Since it is a small factory, only one worker was involved in mixing the raw materials.
The explosion occurred in that room," a police source said, adding that the exact cause of the explosion was under investigation.
On receiving information, personnel from the Vembakottai Fire and Rescue Services and Alangulam police rushed to the spot and rescued the injured worker. He was admitted to the Government Hospital in Sivakasi and was later referred to the Government Medical College Hospital in Virudhunagar for further treatment after receiving first aid. The police said one Sundar of Thiruthangal is the owner of the factory.
The unit, licensed by the District Revenue Officer, has more than 10 production rooms and employs over 30 workers. Alangulam police have registered a case and are investigating the incident.