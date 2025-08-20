Worker dies of rabies in Salem

SALEM: A powerloom worker died on Tuesday at the general hospital here due to rabies, 3 months after he was bitten by a pet dog, his close relative said.

The victim's relative told reporters that the worker was bitten by the dog when he tried to prevent the animal from biting a child.

"We told him many times to avail medical treatment and get injections to prevent complications due to dog bite. But he did not listen."

The worker's son, who was also bitten by that dog undertook proper treatment and he is fine.

"Yesterday, his condition started becoming bad and we rushed him to a private hospital at Tharamangalam where they confirmed that the symptoms confirmed rabies infection," she said.

The woman said the worker could not drink water and wanted to remain in dark and shook his head like a dog.

Private hospital doctors directed them to the GH and after examination, the GH authorities told them that the chances of the worker's survival was nil and he died on Tuesday.