Worker buried alive Kin get body after assurance of govt jobs, Rs 20 L compensation

TIRUCHY: The family of the deceased corporation worker, who was buried alive while digging the ground for Under Ground Drainage (UGD) in Thanjavur recently, accepted his body on Wednesday after the officials assured government employment to the family members and a compensation of Rs 20 lakh as they protested that the Chief Minister’s solatium was inadequate.

On Monday, while the workers were digging the ground for UGD at Vilar Road in Thanjavur, the ground caved, and two workers, identified as Jayanarayana Murthy (27) and Devendran, were trapped.

Jayaranarayana Murthy died on the spot while Devendran was rescued and has been undergoing treatment. Jayanarayana Murthy’s body was kept in the Thanjavur Medical College hospital, and Sukanya, his wife, along with relatives and various outfits, staged a protest in front of the medical college and demanded a compensation of Rs 30 lakh as per the direction of the Supreme Court and refused to accept the body.

They continued the protest on Tuesday, and Chief Minister MK Stalin announced a solatium of Rs 3 lakhs. Claiming the compensation was inadequate, the family members protested on Wednesday. They demanded considerate compensation and government jobs for the family.

Thanjavur corporation commissioner Kannan and other officials held talks with the agitating members. They later assured government employment to the wife and the sister of the deceased and a compensation of Rs 20 lakh.

The protest was withdrawn, and the family accepted Jayanarayana Murthy’s body three days after the incident.