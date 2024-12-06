Worker buried after pit collapse, rescued in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: A worker who was involved in digging the ground to repair the drinking water pipeline was buried alive in Srirangam on Thursday. He was, however, rescued after a struggle for more than an hour and admitted to the hospital.

It is said that the repair works for the drinking water pipeline were under way in Srirangam and on Thursday, a group of workers including Selvam from Periyamilaguparai were involved in the digging work. Selvam was inside the pit removing the sand.

Suddenly, the pit caved in and Selvam was buried, The other workers swung into action and removed the sand up to his neck so that he could breathe easy. However, Selvam was feeling uncomfortable and soon, he was given oxygen while the fire and rescue personnel were approached.

After lifting him, Selvam was rushed to the Srirangam GH where he was said to be stable. He was later discharged after confirming his condition was normal.