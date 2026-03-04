Work with full dedication Palaniswami urges cadre

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday urged party workers to work with full dedication even in constituencies allotted to alliance partners in the upcoming elections.
Palaniswami chaired a closed-door meeting with the party district secretaries at the party headquarters in Royapettah. Addressing those who attended the meeting, he stressed that cadres must take the party’s election promises to the people and highlight what he described as the failures of the DMK government.
He asked party workers to reach out to voters through door-to-door campaigns and distribute pamphlets explaining the AIADMK’s stand and its poll assurances.
Palaniswami also said cadres should be prepared to face obstacles during the election period, alleging that DMK members may attempt to use official influence to hinder the party’s campaign activities.
During the meeting, signatures were obtained from 20 MLAs to propose candidates who may contest the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections on behalf of the AIADMK.
After the district secretaries’ meeting concluded at the party headquarters, Palaniswami also held separate consultations with a few district secretaries at his Greenways Road residence.