Work with full dedication Palaniswami urges cadre

Palaniswami chaired a closed-door meeting with the party district secretaries at the party headquarters in Royapettah. Addressing those who attended the meeting, he stressed that cadres must take the party’s election promises to the people and highlight what he described as the failures of the DMK government.



He asked party workers to reach out to voters through door-to-door campaigns and distribute pamphlets explaining the AIADMK’s stand and its poll assurances.