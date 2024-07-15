Work with Centre, TN BJP urges CM Stalin

CHENNAI: The BJP state unit on Sunday urged Chief Minister MK Stalin to work with the Centre to ensure continued development and prosperity of Tamil Nadu.

According to a statement issued by TN BJP spokesperson ANS Prasad, “It is unfortunate that CM Stalin has chosen to politicise the BJP-led NDA government’s achievements and schemes to the Dravidian heartland, instead of acknowledging and building upon them.”

“CM Stalin’s criticism against PM Modi and the BJP-led central government only serves to divert attention from his own failures,” he said.

“The people of Tamil Nadu are wise and will not be swayed by baseless criticism and fake propaganda by the ruling DMKand its allies. They will continue to support leaders who deliver on their promises and work towards the betterment of the state, regardless of political affiliations,” he added. Further, the BJP leader said that it is the right time for CM Stalin to put aside his political differences and work with the Centre to ensure the development of Tamil Nadu.