Work to restore MGR, Jaya regime: EPS to cadre

In the letter, Palaniswami described the tenure of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa as a golden era that ensured women’s safety and welfare while elevating their status in society. He said a range of welfare schemes implemented during the governments led by MG Ramachandran, Jayalalithaa and the subsequent AIADMK regimes were centred on public welfare.



Stating that the party had continued its service to the people even after Jayalalithaa’s demise, Palaniswami expressed confidence that voters in Tamil Nadu were ready to end what he termed the anti-people and family rule of the present government and restore the AIADMK to power.



He hailed Jayalalithaa as a visionary administrator who safeguarded the rights of Tamil Nadu and demonstrated clear thinking and effective governance. The letter said that despite financial pressures and challenges posed by the DMK–Congress alliance at the Centre during the AIADMK regime, Jayalalithaa overcame difficulties through her administrative skills and rolled out several welfare schemes.