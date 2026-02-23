Work to restore MGR, Jaya regime: EPS to cadre

CHENNAI: In a letter to party cadre, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami called upon party men to intensify organisational work and prepare the ground for victory in the upcoming Assembly elections.
In the letter, Palaniswami described the tenure of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa as a golden era that ensured women’s safety and welfare while elevating their status in society. He said a range of welfare schemes implemented during the governments led by MG Ramachandran, Jayalalithaa and the subsequent AIADMK regimes were centred on public welfare.
Stating that the party had continued its service to the people even after Jayalalithaa’s demise, Palaniswami expressed confidence that voters in Tamil Nadu were ready to end what he termed the anti-people and family rule of the present government and restore the AIADMK to power.
He hailed Jayalalithaa as a visionary administrator who safeguarded the rights of Tamil Nadu and demonstrated clear thinking and effective governance. The letter said that despite financial pressures and challenges posed by the DMK–Congress alliance at the Centre during the AIADMK regime, Jayalalithaa overcame difficulties through her administrative skills and rolled out several welfare schemes.
The statement criticised the deterioration in law and order under the DMK regime, alleging an increase in illicit liquor trade, drug circulation, murders and robberies, and claimed that even women and women police personnel faced unsafe conditions.
Referring to his statewide ‘Makkalai Kaappom, Tamizhagathai Meetpom’ tour, Palaniswami said the large crowds at campaign events had strengthened his confidence that the party would return to power.
He urged cadres to celebrate Jayalalithaa’s birth anniversary with enthusiasm and to ensure that the spirit of the celebrations reflected the party’s resolve for victory in the 2026 Assembly elections. He also called upon them to work with dedication for the success of all candidates contesting under the AIADMK-led alliance.