'Work thinking Stalin is the candidate for all 40 constituencies'

CHENNAI: Formally announcing the conclusion of seat-sharing discussion, DMK chief MK Stalin urged the cadres to work hard thinking that he is the candidate in all the 40 constituencies, including Puducherry.

In an official statement Stalin said, the BJP government that was in power for 10 years took the nation in a regressive path. The INDIA bloc was formed by democratic forces with a shared motive to stop BJP before it becomes too late.

Not just defeating the BJP, but the next government would be formed on the basis of democracy, social justice, secularism, brotherhood, federalism and welfare of marginalised people, Stalin added. "The BJP was so drunk in power that it was under the impression there was no one to oppose it to that point it even stopped uttering the word 'India' because of the opposition bloc's name. INDIA bloc's strength became visible only after BJP's crackdown against its leaders," he said.

Stalin further said when the BJP cadres raise the slogan 'Meendum Modi' (Modi Again), people across the nation answer back 'Vendaam Modi' (We don't want Modi).

He thanked his allies for giving predence to principles over numbers during the seat-sharing talks. "Breaking the trend of alliance change in every election, our alliance fought together successfully in 2019 Lok Sabha elections, 2021 State assembly elections and local body elections due to our shared vision. We brought together parties to form the INDIA bloc by pitching for shared vision, asking them to bury their differences."

Stalin urged cadres to work keeping in mind that Stalin is the candidate in all the 40 seats. "Winning all 40 constituencies alone will bring about a political change in the union government," he added.