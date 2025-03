Work on Chennai Beach-Egmore line hits train operations, Southern Railway announces changes in the pattern

CHENNAI: Several express trains would be partially cancelled and short terminated due to non-Interlocking work in connection with 4th line work between Chennai Beach and Chennai Egmore section.

Partial cancellation/ short termintation of train services

1. Train No 12606 Karaikkudi – Chennai Egmore Pallavan Superfast Express leaving Karaikkudi at 5.40 am on March 6 and 7, Train no 16180 Mannargudi – Chennai Egmore Express leaving Mannargudi at 11:35 pm on March 8 will be partially cancelled between Tambaram and Chennai Egmore. The train will be shortly terminated at Tambaram.

2. Train No 12632 Tirunelveli - Chennai Egmore Nellai Superfast Express leaving Tirunelveli at 8.40 am on March 8 will be partially cancelled between Chengalpattu and Chennai Egmore. The train will be shortly terminated at Chengalpattu.

3. Train No 12760 Hyderabad – Tambaram Charminar Express leaving Hyderabad at 6 pm on March 8 will be partially cancelled between Chennai Beach and Tambaram. The train will be shortly terminated at Chennai Beach.

4. Train No 22662 Mandapam – Chennai Egmore Express leaving Mandapam at 9 pm March 8 will be partially cancelled between Tambaram and Chennai Egmore. The train will be shortly terminated at Tambaram.

5. Train No 12694 Tuticorin – Chennai Egmore Pearl City Express leaving Tuticorin at 8.40 pm on March 8 will be partially cancelled between Mambalam and Chennai Egmore. The train will be shortly terminated at Mambalam.

6. Train No 16752 Mandapam – Chennai Egmore Express leaving Mandapam at 5.55 pm on March 8 and Train No 66052 Puducherry – Chennai Egmore MEMU Passenger leaving Puducherry at 4 pm will be partially cancelled between Tambaram and Chennai Egmore. The train will be shortly terminated at Tambaram.

Partial Cancellation/ Change in origination of train services

1. Train No 12635 Chennai Egmore- Madurai Vaigai Superfast Express leaving Chennai Egmore at 1.45 pm on March 6 and 7 will be partially cancelled between Chennai Egmore and Tambaram. The train will originate from Tambaram at 2.15 pm.

2. Train No 12759 Tambaram – Hyderabad Charminar Superfast Express leaving Tambaram at 5.30 pm on March 9 will be partially cancelled between Tambaram and Chennai Beach. The train will originate from Chennai Beach at 6.20 pm.

3. Train No 22661 Chennai Egmore – Rameswaram Sethu Superfast Express leaving Chennai Egmore at 5.45 pm on March 9 will be partially cancelled between Chennai Egmore and Tambaram. The train will originate from Tambaram at 6.15 pm.

4. Train No. 66051 Chennai Egmore – Puducherry MEMU leaving Chennai Egmore at 6.35 am on March 9 will be partially cancelled between Chennai Egmore and Tambaram. The train will originate from Tambaram at its scheduled departure time of 7.10 am.

Diversion of train services

1. Train No 07695 Secunderabad – Ramanathapuram Special leaving Secunderabad at 9.10 pm on March 5 will be diverted to run via Korukkupet, Perambur, Arakkonam, Katpadi and Villupuram skipping stoppage at Chennai Egmore, Tambaram and Chengalpattu. Additional stoppage will be provided at Perambur with timings 10.10 am (arrival)/ 10.15 am (Departure).

2. Train No 17644 Kakinada Port – Chengalpattu Circar Express leaving Kakinada Port at 2.30 pm on March 8 will be diverted to run via Korukkupet, Perambur, Arakkonam and Kanchipuram skipping stoppages at Chennai Egmore, Mambalam and Tambaram. Additional stoppage will be provided at Perambur with timings 5.45 am (Arrival)/05.50 (Departure).

3. Train No 17652 Kacheguda – Chengalpattu Express leaving Kacheguda at hrs on March 8 will be diverted to run via Melpakkam, Kanchipuram and Chengalpattu skipping stoppages at Arakkonam, Perambur, Chennai Egmore, Mambalam and Tambaram.

4. Train No 22535 Mandapam – Banaras Express leaving Mandapam at 12.30 am on March 8 will be diverted to run on the Suburban line from Tambaram to Chennai Beach skipping stoppage at Chennai Egmore. Additional stoppage will be provided at Chennai Beach with timings 1.30 pm (Arrival)/1.45 pm (Departure).

Reschedule of train service

Train No. 20665 Chennai Egmore – Tirunelveli Vande Bharat Express scheduled to leave Chennai Egmore at 2.45 pm on March 6 and 7 will be rescheduled to leave Chennai Egmore at 3 pm Late by 15 mins), a statement issued by Southern Railway (SR) said.