Work in tandem with Centre: Pradhan to TVK

CHENNAI: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday welcomed the mandate given by the people of Tamil Nadu and expressed hope that the newly formed government led by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay would work closely with the Centre on governance and development issues, including the implementation of the PM SHRI scheme.
The minister added that he was confident the new dispensation in Tamil Nadu would function in tandem with the Centre in a constitutional spirit. “We will talk to them in detail regarding our issues,” he said.
“I hope the Vijay government will work in tandem with PM Modi,” he added.