Work for Kovai Tech City project formally begins

CHENNAI: The work to establish the Tamil Nadu Tech City project in Coimbatore has begun as the State-owned Elcot conducted feasibility comprising site assessment, market and demand analysis, and financial viability.

The Tech City, which will come up on 321 acres, will serve as a hub for technological innovation and employment generation. The Elcot has also started preparing a master plan for the project.

TN Tech City is a pet project of the DMK government, which was announced recently, for promoting the Information Technology (IT) sector of the State and anchoring large investments to meet the increasing demand for quality office space.

Accordingly, a vacant land of 321.74 acres was identified in Somayampalayam, Coimbatore concerning the project.

“The primary aim of this initiative (project) is to attract both global and domestic investments in various sectors, including IT, IT-enabled Services (ITeS), Global Capability Centers (GCC), Fintech, and Startups”, a senior official from the IT Department told DT Next.

“The project also seeks to create centres of excellence, innovation hubs, convention centers, and develop urban planning and ICT infrastructure in line with global standards”, he said adding “Unlike other IT initiatives, TN Tech city will have state-of-the-art working spaces along with social infrastructure for its residents that includes shopping malls, retail outlets, eco parks along with integrated road connectivity, uninterrupted power, and water supply”.

The official said that Elcot had already carried out the feasibility study comprising site assessment, market, demand analysis, and financial viability (concept plan).

“We will be appointing a consultancy shortly for the project, who will give a detailed report on site appreciation, undertaking geotechnical investigations and preparation of base map on the project site,” he said.

He said the appointed consultant would prepare the detailed master plan with layout and drawings based on the concept plan approved by Elcot.

“Detailed list of facilities and services including architectural and landscape design, administrative building, infrastructure — roads and walkways, safety and security components will be available in the master plan,” he added.

The official claimed that the construction works for the project would be kick-started by the end of this year.