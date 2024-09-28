Work begins on Jaguar Land Rover's Rs 9,000 crore unit in TN's Ranipet

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and Tata group chairman N Chandrasekharan jointly launched the work to set up the manufacturing unit for the iconic Jaguar Land Rover vehicles in Ranipet district on Saturday.

The USD 1 billion (approximately Rs 9,000 crore) plant would generate 5,000 jobs.

This is the first unit where the luxury vehicles, now part of the Tata group, are building from scratch in India.

Ministers Duraimurugan, TRB Rajaa, etc. and senior executives from Tata group and JLR were present at the groundbreaking ceremony at Ranipet on Saturday.

Stressing on the favourable investment climate in the State during his speech at the function, Chief Minister Stalin said several global leaders have selected Tamil Nadu as their base.

Fifteen firms part of the Tata group have made substantial investments in the State, Stalin said. "I am heartened by the trust that the Tata group has placed on Tamil Nadu. I urge the group to invest more in the State," he said.