Words can't describe his love for Karunanidhi: Udhay condoles Vijayakanth's demise

CCHENNAI: State Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin condoled the demise of politician Vijayakanth. In his condolence message, Udhay praised Vijayakanth saying his fame will remain eternal.

He went onto say that the mutual love between former CM Karunanidhi and Vijayakanth cannot be described in words.

Tamil Nadu went in a pall of gloom on Thursday as Vijayakanth passed away due to prolonged illness. Politicians and members of the film fraternity have been paying their respects to the veteran actor.

The 71-year-old had been undergoing treatment for severe cold and cough. He was rushed to a private hospital on December 26 night. He tested positive for Covid-19 and was kept on ventilator support.

He was last spotted in public on December 18 when he chaired the DMDK's 18th general council meeting held at Thiruverkkadu.

With his health failing, the party's general secretary post was handed over to his wife Premalatha in the GC meeting.

Film, political personalities have been paying their respects to Vijayakanth at the Rajaji Hall. His funeral ceremony would take place on December 29.