Woo like his Valentine: Tamil Nadu Minister Rajaa chauffeurs Foxconn chief from airport to Sriperumbudur

CHENNAI: This clearly was a case of going over and above even the red carpet welcome. Sparing no efforts to extend a courteous welcome to Foxconn chairman Young Liu, Tamil Nadu Industries Minister TRB Rajaa did not stop at receiving him at the airport, but even personally drove him to Sriperumbudur where a one-of-its-kind housing facility for women workers of the tech manufacturing giant is to be inaugurated by Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday.

The project is a first-of-its-kind exclusive housing complex for women workers, which the Sipcot built at a cost of Rs 706.5 crore. The multi-storey complex can accommodate 18,720 workers.

Foxconn already has substantial presence in Tamil Nadu where it makes Apple products, including iPhones. The company is wooed by several states across the country, as any investment that it makes would help improve the State's perceived value as a preferred investment destination for other global giants.

The state-of-the-art industrial housing facility at the Sipcot Industrial Park in Vallam Vadagal in Sriperumbudur is an initiative designed to provide safe, secure and comfortable housing for the industrial workforce, including the employees of Foxconn and other industries.

Spread over 20 acres inside the industrial estate, the complex has 13 blocks, each with stilt plus 10 floors. Each dormitory style room houses six beds with a total of 240 rooms per block.

The facilities provided include indoor games and outdoor play area, playing court, solar water heater arrangement for all 13 blocks, one MW rooftop solar power plant, five sanitary napkin incinerators, mosquito nets to all rooms, separate kitchen building, dining facility for 4,000 people, RO water purifier plants for each block, rainwater harvesting, sewage treatment plant, solid waste management, CCTVs, etc.