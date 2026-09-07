Won't tolerate abusive language against women, says Tamil Nadu CM Vijay warning opposition

Speaking in the state Assembly, the chief minister recalled the alleged humiliation late CM J Jayalalithaa faced and condemned the personal attacks amid controversies involving woman personalities. Vijay was wrapping up the Assembly debate for grants to the Home department held by him,

In a stern tone, he made direct and indirect references to two prominent women figures-- late CM J Jayalalithaa and actor Trisha, with the latter being apparently targeted by the DMK very recently, to underscore his stance on public decorum and political ethics.

Firstly, he recalled one of the darkest moments in the history of the House, directly referencing to former the late Jayalalithaa, reminding members of the alleged abuse and physical humiliation she was subjected to inside the Assembly in 1989, when the DMK was in power.

Insisting that such disgraceful political precedents must never be repeated, he declared that toxic legislative behavior cannot be justified by citing past practice.

Secondly, addressing the recent political storm involving a top female actor, Vijay issued an indirect yet scathing rebuke regarding personal and vulgar attacks directed at women in public life.

In his fiery and unyielding address to the Assembly, Vijay placed the dignity and respect of women at the very forefront of his administration's agenda.