Won't stop until Centre scraps NEET, asserts DMK chief Stalin

CHENNAI: DMK president MK Stalin on Saturday said the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan was only the beginning of the fight against the NEET, asserting that the ultimate objective was the complete abolition of the entrance examination.
In a social media post, he alleged that attempts were being made to mislead students through "manufactured narratives and empty promises", but said the younger generation possessed the clarity and courage to reject such narratives.
Stalin said the growing awareness among young people should encourage them to question injustice, participate actively in democratic processes and shape the country's future.
"May this awakening inspire a generation that questions, participates and refuses to accept injustice. An informed and fearless youth is the strongest foundation of any democracy," he said.
The former Chief Minister reiterated the DMK's long-standing opposition to NEET and asserted that the party would continue its efforts until the entrance examination is abolished.