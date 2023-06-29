Won’t stay namaz on Tiruparankundram hill, says High Court

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court refused to ban prayers (namaz) in Nellithoppu at Sri Subramaniya Swamy Temple, Tiruparankundram.



The bench’s refusal came after hearing a plea seeking to grant an interim injunction on Jamath members of Sikkandar Badhusha Dargah and their associates from conducting any prayer meeting or gathering during festive occasions.



AP Ramalingam, state organisation secretary, Indu Makkal Katchi in a public interest litigation petition said the Tiruparankundram temple comes under the control of the HR&CE department.



Devotees offer prayers at Kasi Viswanathar temple situated atop the Tiruparankundram hill by way of Palaniandavar veethi, as a customary practice adopted by them since time immemorial. Unusually, the Jamath members offered prayers (namaz) on April 22 at Nellithoppu.



“It is pertinent to mention that Sikkandar Badhusha Dargah was situated above the Nellithoppu on the Tiruparankundram hill. There is so much vacant land near the dargah, despite this, the jamath members were offering prayers and causing hindrance to the public on the pathway,” the petitioner stated.



A division bench of Justices R Subramanian and L Victoria Gowri, after hearing, said offering ‘namaz’ in the dargah located atop the Tiruparankundram hill for about half an hour would not affect anybody and refused to ban the jamath members from offering prayers on the occasion of Bakrid.



The bench also directed the HR&CE department to file a counter affidavit to this case, which was adjourned for four weeks.

