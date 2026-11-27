In a statement, he said action should also be taken against those who had pressured the victim to reach a compromise instead of acting on her complaint for 119 days.

Praising the victim as an "iron lady", Stalin said she had bravely lodged a complaint despite facing various forms of pressure.

Criticising the ministers and alliance partners of the ruling TVK, Stalin said they had rejected the allegations against the MLA and were even prepared to issue a character certificate in his favour.

"Owing to the pressure from the High Court and various organisations, including the Women's Commission, the TVK MLA was arrested with no other option left," Stalin said.