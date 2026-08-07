Won’t resign, will remain with DMK: MDMK MLAs

CHENNAI: Two MDMK MLAs have refused to resign from their Assembly seats and announced that they would continue to function as DMK legislators.
Addressing a joint press conference, Kadayanallur MLA TM Rajendran and Sirkazhi MLA R Senthil Selvan said they are officially DMK members as they contested and won the recent elections on the DMK’s ‘Rising Sun’ symbol, and would hence operate under its banner in the Assembly.
After the party snapped ties with the DMK and joined the ruling TVK-led alliance, its general secretary Vaiko had asked them to resign, but they refused to betray those who elected them, the MLAs said.
They had initially informed the leadership of their decision to remain silent for six months to avoid any friction, but were forced to clarify their stance after MDMK principal secretary Durai Vaiko accused them of being sold out. “We travelled with Vaiko for 40 years without any expectations, but ultimately received only derogatory responses and slurs,” they said in a joint statement.
They did not fall for “tempting offers” to join the ruling alliance for re-election tickets or ministerial berths, they added.