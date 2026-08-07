Won’t resign, will remain with DMK: MDMK MLAs

Addressing a joint press conference, Kadayanallur MLA TM Rajendran and Sirkazhi MLA R Senthil Selvan said they are officially DMK members as they contested and won the recent elections on the DMK’s ‘Rising Sun’ symbol, and would hence operate under its banner in the Assembly.

After the party snapped ties with the DMK and joined the ruling TVK-led alliance, its general secretary Vaiko had asked them to resign, but they refused to betray those who elected them, the MLAs said.