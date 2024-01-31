Won't let CAA take roots in TN: Stalin responds to MoS Thakur's statement

CHENNAI: Putting its best foot forward against the implementation of CAA or Citizenship Amendment Act, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has expressed confidence that his government will never let the Bill's implementation in the State.

The CM's comment comes against the backdrop of Union Minister of State Shantanu Thakur's speech that CAA will be implemented in all the Indian states within a week. Thakur belongs to the Matua community (A Hindu community from Bangladesh) that would stand to benefit if CAA gets implemented.

Stalin gave a recall of DMK government passing a resolution demanding the roll back of CAA in 2021 in the State assembly shortly after coming to power. Coming down heavily on his state and national rivals, he said people are aware of BJP's subversive plans against religious harmony and AIADMK's support to it.

Taking his attack forward he said, "CAB (Citizenship Amendment Bill) became CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) solely because the AIADMK members voted in favour of it."

He further added that his government assures the people of Tamil Nadu that CAA won't take roots in the state.