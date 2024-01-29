Won't claim alliance with BJP even in sleep: Jayakumar

CHENNAI: Former Minister and AIADMK leader D Jayakumar has categorically dismissed any possibility of going back to BJP's alliance on Monday.



He briefed the scribes following AIADMK's Lok Sabha discussion in its Royapettah headquarters. "We won't claim alliance with the BJP even in our sleep," he said adding, BJP cannot create inroads in TN politics by fooling the State's people.

On JD(U)'s break-up with INDI Alliance, he said the parties are not like-minded they are with contradicting opinions, DMK alliance in the state too may face such a situation.

Jayakumar said official announcement about the parties in the AIADMK alliance will be made soon.