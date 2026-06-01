Won’t cede State rights on Vice-Chancellor picks: TN Minister Viswanathan

CHENNAI: Days after stating that a new government need not necessarily pursue the policies of its predecessor on the State universities Chancellor issue, Higher Education Minister P Viswanathan on Sunday made a U-turn that the TVK government would not compromise on its rights in matters relating to the appointment of Vice-Chancellors and the proposal to appoint the Chief Minister as Chancellor of State universities.
Speaking to reporters after chairing a review meeting on college admissions in the State, Viswanathan said the Bill passed during the previous government to appoint the Chief Minister as Chancellor of State universities would be discussed with the Chief Minister before an appropriate decision is taken. "We will not surrender Tamil Nadu's rights under any circumstances," the Minister said.
When asked whether the Naan Mudhalvan skill development programme introduced during the previous DMK government would continue, Viswanathan said the present administration has its own ideas and plans for implementing educational welfare schemes.
The minister also announced the introduction of three new courses in government polytechnic colleges. A total of 3,750 new seats have been added across 55 government polytechnic institutions in the State.
Providing an update on admissions, he said that 18,888 students had applied for first-year diploma and part-time diploma courses. Of them, 16,072 are male students and 2,816 are female students.
Admissions for eligible applicants will be conducted through counselling at the respective colleges, he added.