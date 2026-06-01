Won’t cede State rights on Vice-Chancellor picks: TN Minister Viswanathan

Speaking to reporters after chairing a review meeting on college admissions in the State, Viswanathan said the Bill passed during the previous government to appoint the Chief Minister as Chancellor of State universities would be discussed with the Chief Minister before an appropriate decision is taken. "We will not surrender Tamil Nadu's rights under any circumstances," the Minister said.

When asked whether the Naan Mudhalvan skill development programme introduced during the previous DMK government would continue, Viswanathan said the present administration has its own ideas and plans for implementing educational welfare schemes.

The minister also announced the introduction of three new courses in government polytechnic colleges. A total of 3,750 new seats have been added across 55 government polytechnic institutions in the State.