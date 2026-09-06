Won't be cowed down by threats & false cases, claims MK Stalin

Stalin said people in the State were aware that the DVAC had not registered any cases regarding allegations of MLA poaching against the ruling government. He was referring to an open claim filed by the party's Tiruchendur MLA, Anitha Radhakrishnan, who alleged that the police asked him to defect to the TVK. It was also a veiled reference to AIADMK's charges that their MLAs are being poached by the ruling party.