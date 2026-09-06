Won't be cowed down by threats & false cases, claims MK Stalin

CHENNAI: DMK president MK Stalin on Saturday alleged that the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) raids on the premises of former minister KN Nehru were politically motivated, claiming that the same agency was unwilling to probe poaching charges against the opposition on the ruling TVK.
Issuing a statement while the raids were underway, Stalin said the matter was pending before the Madras High Court and the Assembly session was also in progress. In such circumstances, the TVK-led government conducted the raids on Nehru's premises for political reasons, he alleged.
Stalin said people in the State were aware that the DVAC had not registered any cases regarding allegations of MLA poaching against the ruling government. He was referring to an open claim filed by the party's Tiruchendur MLA, Anitha Radhakrishnan, who alleged that the police asked him to defect to the TVK. It was also a veiled reference to AIADMK's charges that their MLAs are being poached by the ruling party.
Stalin alleged that the raids on Nehru's premises were part of the "reels" government's usual diversionary tactics. Stalin said the DMK and Nehru would not be intimidated by the new government's tactics and would face and overcome them through legal means.