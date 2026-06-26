Won't be cowed down by political raids: DMK president Stalin

CHENNAI: DMK president MK Stalin on Thursday condemned the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) searches at the residence of former Minister and Tiruvannamalai south district secretary EV Velu, describing the action as an act of "political vendetta."
In a statement, Stalin said Velu was extending full cooperation to the DVAC officials and would face the proceedings in accordance with the law. "The DMK is not a movement that can be threatened or weakened by such actions from the ruling party. We have faced even greater repression in the past and have overcome those challenges. We will overcome this as well," he said.
Alleging that the searches were politically motivated, the DMK president claimed that corruption cases registered against the party in the past have been proven to be false.
"This is an act of political vendetta. History has shown that all corruption allegations against the DMK leaders have proven to be false," he said.
Stalin asserted that the DMK would not be intimidated by such actions.