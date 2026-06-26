Won't be cowed down by political raids: DMK president Stalin

In a statement, Stalin said Velu was extending full cooperation to the DVAC officials and would face the proceedings in accordance with the law. "The DMK is not a movement that can be threatened or weakened by such actions from the ruling party. We have faced even greater repression in the past and have overcome those challenges. We will overcome this as well," he said.

Alleging that the searches were politically motivated, the DMK president claimed that corruption cases registered against the party in the past have been proven to be false.