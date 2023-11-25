Won't apologise, we are not Savarkarites: Mano Thangaraj tells Annamalai

CHENNAI: State dairy development minister Mano Thangaraj on Saturday refused to retract his statement and said that they were not heirs of Savarkar to apologise.

Responding to state BJP president K Annamalai's ultimatum, on micro blogging site 'X', Thangaraj said, "What would you do If I don't apologise? What 48 hours? Is that a threat? There is no change in my views because it is backed by evidence. It is related to the welfare of Tamil Nadu people and milk agents."

"We do not belong to the lineage of Savarkar to apologize. We are grandchildren of Periyar, siblings of Kalaignar (M Karunanidhi) and younger brothers of thalapathi (Chief Minister M K Stalin). We work for the people of Tamil Nadu, " minister Thangaraj said.

Sarcastically wondering why Annamalai came forward and identified himself when he (Mano) referred to a Rafale watch clad person rearing sheep/goats, the minister said, "Suspicion always haunts a guilty mind."

On Friday, Annamalai threatened to move a defamation suit and sue him for damages to the tune of Rs 1 crore if the minister failed to retract his statement that the former was acting at the behest of companies from the north and against the interest of state-run Aavin. Adding that he had launched the Pechiparai water Protection Movement in 1988 and later fought many legal battles, including the protest against Koodankulam Nuclear project, even before Annamalai was old enough to wear trousers, the minister said, "Would I go and hide for thambi's (younger brothers) defamation suit?"

Also denying the charges of the BJP state president, Mano Thangaraj, in another tweet, said, "Presently, procuring an impressive average of 30 lakh liters of milk daily from our devoted farmers. Aavin is now embarking on a transformative journey to elevate our production capacity. Initiating strategic measures, we're actively extending loans to farmers for acquiring cows—a move set to propel our procurement to unparalleled heights. This impactful step strengthens Aavin's unwavering commitment to excellence, steering the pursuit of unmatched quality and growth."