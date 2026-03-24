Women's reservation must ensure fair delimitation: CM Stalin

Referring to recent reports suggesting that women’s representation may be based on the 2011 Census, he said in a post on social media platform X that such a move would be contrary to the provisions of the Constitution (128th Amendment) Bill, 2023, which envisages implementation only after delimitation based on the Census conducted post-2026.

He also expressed concern over the timing of the move, noting that introducing such a major policy decision when the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) is in force is unprecedented.