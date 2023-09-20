Begin typing your search...

Women's Reservation bill corrects a longstanding injustice: Kamal Haasan

He also demanded that the Bill only applies to Lok Sabha and State Assemblies and must be extended to Rajya Sabha and State Legislative Councils

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|20 Sep 2023 9:28 AM GMT
Womens Reservation bill corrects a longstanding injustice: Kamal Haasan
CHENNAI: Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam president Kamal Haasan on Wednesday hailed the Women Reservation bill tabled in the Lok Sabha saying that it corrects a longstanding injustice perpetrated against the largest minority in the nation, the women of India.

"I wholeheartedly applaud the Women Reservation Bill tabled yesterday. Nations that ensure gender equality will always prosper," he said in a statement.

Calling upon all parties to address the certain concerns during the discussion on the Bill in the Parliament, he said that the Bill comes into effect only after the next census and delimitation exercise, both of which have been delayed in the past.

"This delayed implementation timeline risks making this momentous decision into mere lip service towards the subject and must be done away with," he urged.

He also demanded that the Bill only applies to Lok Sabha and State Assemblies and must be extended to Rajya Sabha and State Legislative Councils.

"I look forward to the day when women will have proportional representation in legislative bodies without the aid of any affirmative action," he said.

Tamil NaduMakkal Needhi Maiam president Kamal Haasanwomen reservation billLok Sabhastate assemblies
DTNEXT Bureau

