Women's Reservation bill corrects a longstanding injustice: Kamal Haasan

CHENNAI: Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam president Kamal Haasan on Wednesday hailed the Women Reservation bill tabled in the Lok Sabha saying that it corrects a longstanding injustice perpetrated against the largest minority in the nation, the women of India.



"I wholeheartedly applaud the Women Reservation Bill tabled yesterday. Nations that ensure gender equality will always prosper," he said in a statement.

Calling upon all parties to address the certain concerns during the discussion on the Bill in the Parliament, he said that the Bill comes into effect only after the next census and delimitation exercise, both of which have been delayed in the past.

A landmark day in the history of our Republic, as the seat of our democracy moved into its new home. I’m delighted that the first Bill tabled in this new Parliament corrects a longstanding injustice perpetrated against the largest minority in our nation, the women of India. I… — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) September 20, 2023

"This delayed implementation timeline risks making this momentous decision into mere lip service towards the subject and must be done away with," he urged.



He also demanded that the Bill only applies to Lok Sabha and State Assemblies and must be extended to Rajya Sabha and State Legislative Councils.

"I look forward to the day when women will have proportional representation in legislative bodies without the aid of any affirmative action," he said.