Women's organisations demand State to provide facilities for menstrual hygiene

The campaign, organised jointly by the Centre for Women’s Development and Research (CWDR) and the Snegithi Adolescent Girls Association, is scheduled to take place on May 30, with more than 250 adolescent girls participating.

Renuka, director of the CWDR, stated that menstruation is a natural biological process experienced by women and adolescent girls, but social stigma and discriminatory practices continue to affect their dignity, mobility, education, and overall well-being.