Women won't forgive DMK over reservation bill: AIADMK chief Palaniswami

Addressing a poll rally in Tiruchengode constituency, he asked, "What exactly did the central government propose? It was a bill granting 33 per cent reservation for women, yet, the DMK defeated this bill. It was the Congress and the DMK that obstructed the rights of the women they were poised to receive."

Claiming that the AIADMK genuinely desires reservation for women, the former CM said the parties aligned with the DMK lack commitment to the cause.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi held consultations with us, and we gave our assent, following which he introduced the bill.

"However, the DMK along with its alliance partners voted against it and ensured its defeat. Will the women of this state ever forgive them?" he asked.

On delimitation bill, Palaniswami said the DMK opposed it despite the Centre's assurances that TN would not be affected.