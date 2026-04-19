Women won't forgive DMK over reservation bill: AIADMK chief Palaniswami

NAMAKKAL: Charging the DMK government for opposing the women reservation amendment bill, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday said that each and every woman would not forgive the ruling party.
Addressing a poll rally in Tiruchengode constituency, he asked, "What exactly did the central government propose? It was a bill granting 33 per cent reservation for women, yet, the DMK defeated this bill. It was the Congress and the DMK that obstructed the rights of the women they were poised to receive."
Claiming that the AIADMK genuinely desires reservation for women, the former CM said the parties aligned with the DMK lack commitment to the cause.
"Prime Minister Narendra Modi held consultations with us, and we gave our assent, following which he introduced the bill.
"However, the DMK along with its alliance partners voted against it and ensured its defeat. Will the women of this state ever forgive them?" he asked.
On delimitation bill, Palaniswami said the DMK opposed it despite the Centre's assurances that TN would not be affected.
Targeting Chief Minister M K Stalin, he said concerns were raised that population-based delimitation would reduce the state's representation.
According to him, the Centre had clarified that TN's share would not decline and could, infact, rise from 7.18 percent to 7.23 per cent with the number of seats proposed to increase from 39 to 59.
"The Centre’s stance was entirely favourable to Tamil Nadu," he said.
Alleging that Stalin had let down the people of this nation, he said, "you (Stalin) have shattered the dreams of the public and specifically, the dreams of women".
"Teach a fitting lesson to the DMK-Congress alliance, which obstructed the provision of 33% reservation for women in both Parliament and the State Assemblies," he told the gathering.
Regarding the law and order situation in the state, Palaniswami alleged a rise in crime, citing figures attributed by Minister of Social Welfare.
He claimed that 24,000 cases of sexual offenses were registered during the DMK regime and of these, 18,000 involved minor girls and 6,999 were cases registered under the POCSO Act.
"Criminals have no fear of the police, because members of the DMK stand as their accomplices. Just as reports regarding gold prices used to dominate the news in the past, today they are filled with reports of murders, sexual crimes, and drug-related offenses," he added.
Listing out AIADMK election manifesto, Palaniswami said if his party comes to power the rice, which is supplied through ration shops, will be on par with one available in the provision stores.
"We will also increase the pension for weavers from Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,500 per month," he assured and said, "the AIADMK will give priority for education".